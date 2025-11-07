PM Modi To Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Trains. Check Routes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations at the railway station here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, during which he will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains.

The visit will start on Friday, and PM Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat trains on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

The chief minister received a detailed briefing from senior railway and district officials regarding beautification works, security arrangements, passenger facilities, and the event venue setup, according to a statement.

He directed officials to ensure that the prime minister's visit goes smoothly, and the plan is well-coordinated and free of negligence.

Adityanath emphasised maintaining cleanliness, efficient traffic management, and tight security across the station premises, the official statement said.

A statement issued by the Press Information Bureau said the trains being inaugurated will significantly reduce travel time between major destinations and enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat train will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about two hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation, it said.

According to the PIB statement, the train will connect "some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations", including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

"This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho," it read.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately seven hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travel time. It will also improve access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee, according to the statement.

The statement further said the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just six hours and 40 minutes. It will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, contributing to the development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

"In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over two hours, completing the journey in eight hours and 40 minutes," the statement said, adding that it will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at Varanasi's prominent temples in the morning and received blessings from seers.

He performed rituals at the Baba Kal Bhairav temple and sought blessings from the deity, revered as the Kotwal (guardian) of Kashi.

Adityanath performed the ‘Shodashopachar' ritual at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the people, according to the statement.

The temple premises resonated with the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev' during the ceremony, it said.

He also visited the Satua Baba Ashram at the Manikarnika Ghat, where he offered prayers at the Shiva temple and met Santosh Das Maharaj, the disciple of Satua Baba, it added.

