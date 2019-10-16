Karwa Chauth 2019: Moonrise Time, Rituals, Dos And Don'ts - Know All About Karva Chauth Festival

2019 Karva Chauth: The moonrise time is expected to be 8:16 pm on October 17, Thursday.

After Navratri, Dussehra and Durga Puja festivities, comes the festival of Karva Chauth, four days after Sharad purnima or full moon night. The Karwa Chauth festival, celebrated by married women, predominantly in the northern parts of the country, is a day of nirjala fast when the women go without food or water after sunrise till moon rise. This year, Karva Chauth date is October 17. The moonrise is expected at 8:16 pm and the fast keeping time is from 6:27 in the morning till 8:16 pm.

From mehndi suggestions, to following rituals, moonrise time, pooja time, karwa chauth vrat katha, dos and don'ts of karwa chauth, know all about Karwa chauth festival here:

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time, Pooja Time:

Karwa Chauth pooja timings: Karva Chauth puja begins at 5:46 pm and end at 7:02 pm, per drikpanchang.com. The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will last 1 hour 16 minutes. Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time is from 6:27 am to 8:16 pm. It will last 13 hours and 50 minutes.

Moonrise time on Karwa Chauth Day - The much-awaited moonrise will be at 08:16 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 6:48 am on October 17, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:29 am on October 18, 2019

Karwa Chauth Rituals:

Sargi ritual:Sargi is considered a very important ritual of Karwa Chauth. Mothers-in-law prepare traditional savoury and sweet dishes and present the thaali of sargi to their daughters-in-law on this day. The light sargi is had by them early in the morning before sunrise. After which, they go without food for an entire day.

16 Sringar: Married women specially dress up for Karwa Chauth festival and it is called 16 sringar. This includes wearing vermillion, mangalsutra, bindi, mehndi, red dress, bangles, toe ring, kajal, nose ring, earrings, anklet or paayal, maang tika, kamarband, bajuband, ring and gajra.

Karva Chauth Vrat Katha:

Long time ago, Veeravati observed her first Karwa Chauth after her marriage. Unable to bear the hunger, she fainted on the ground. Upon seeing her condition, her 7 brothers decided to play up a trick so that their sister breaks the fast. One of the brothers climbed on the distant tree with sieve and lamp. When Veeravati gained the consciousness, her brothers told her that the moon has risen. Using the lamp-and-sieve trick by her brother, she broke her fast. But since she did not offer argha to the real moon, her husband did not survive.

She was inconsolable after her husband's death. Goddess Indrani appeared when she was mourning and told her to observe Chauth vrat every month till the following Karwa Chauth vrat; her husband will be alive and back if she observes this devotedly. When Veervati followed all the rituals with devotion, her husband came back to life.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

