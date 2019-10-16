Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Images, Cards, SMS, Quotes, Pictures, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Happy Karwa Chauth: Send these messages and images to women who are observing Karva Chauth fast.

Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth comes four days after poornima or full moon night. The Karwa Chauth festival, celebrated by married women, predominantly in the northern parts of the country, is a day of nirjala fast when the women go without food or water after sunrise till moon rise. Girls in marriageable age also observe this fast for their future husbands and to get good grooms. These days, husbands and wives have started keeping the fast together for each other's well-being. This year, Karva Chauth date is October 17. The moonrise is expected at 8:16 pm and the fast keeping time is from 6:27 in the morning till 8:16 pm. To know about mehndi suggestions, rituals, moonrise time, pooja time, karwa chauth vrat katha, dos and don'ts of karwa chauth, know all about Karwa Chauth festival here.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Wishes, Messages, Images, Cards, SMS, Quotes, Pictures, WhatsApp and Facebook Status you can share

Day seems long and Moon doesn't show, thirsty, hungry, yet on the go. Salute Indian women for their sacrifice and love an incarnation of goddesses from heaven above. Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

Karwa Chauth 2019: May you have a blessed Karwa Chauth.

Karva Chauth is not only an age old tradition but a confidence which a loving and doting wife has on her faith, love, and care for her husband. Happy Karwa Chauth to all the strong ladies!

May the moon light flood your life with happiness, joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2019: May the goddess guide you and help you with successful fasting.

Saat janm ka saath mile,

Aisa Jeevan mujhe khaas mile,

Na ho koi khwahish meri,

Bas tujhe yaad karun aur tu paas mile

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

Aap donon ki jodi kabhi na toote, khuda kare aap ek doosre se kabhi na roothein, yuhin ek hokar, aap ye zindagi bitaayein, aapki khushiyan ek pal ke liye bhi na chhootein. Shubh Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful women!

Happy Karwa Chauth to all the pretty ladies. May your day be wonderful.

May this day strengthen the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life.

Sukh dukh mein hum tum

Har pal saath nibhayenge

Ek janm nahin saton janam

Pati Patni ban ayenge

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019!

Happy Karwa Chauth: To the couple and their togetherness.

I see you and my fast is complete.

There's one moon in the sky and one in front of me

I couldn't have asked for anything more

Thank you, love, for all your love.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019.

