Karva Chauth: Why Married Women Apply Mehndi On Their Hands

There are many rituals linked to Karva Chauth festival, celebrated mostly in the northern parts of India. Married women keep a Karva Chauth vrat or fast for an entire day and do not consume water or food. They only break their fast after offering prayers to the moon in the evening. From wearing new clothes, to application of henna or mehndi, to getting sargi from mother-in-laws to preparing Karwa Chauththaalis for special vrat katha to ending the fast by offering argha (water) to the moon, there are many specific rituals associated with the Karwa Chauth festival. This year, Karva Chauth festival or Karak Chaturthi is on October 17, Thursday.

Just days before Karva Chauth, the markets and streets get flooded with married women getting henna or mehndi applied on their hands and feet. The herbal henna paste, extracted from the henna plant, is known for its cooling properties and holds special significance for women.



Karwa Chauth: Know why women apply mehndi on their hands

1. Mehndi designs are intricate floral or geometric patterns applied on the hands and feet of the women in various designs. While some traditional styles tell stories of gods and goddesses, some are only for design purposes.

2. Mehndi is applied by women on special events like marriage ceremonies, Raksha Bandhan festival, Karva Chauth festival, special fasting and pooja ceremonies.

Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs: From minimalistic to intricate patterns , women can choose mehndi designs per their liking.

3. Mehndi or henna is applied on both the hands and the feet as it soothes and cools the nerve-endings of the body, preventing the nerves from tensing up.

4. Mehndi paste is obtained from the leaves of henna plant and is believed to bring in good fortune.

5. It is believed that the darker the colour the mehndi leaves on the hand, the more the woman is loved by her husband and in-laws.

