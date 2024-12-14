"Finally Divorced": Woman Narrates Her Failed Marriage Journey Through Unique Mehendi Design

A woman recently used her Mehendi (henna) to narrate her struggles and the deep pain she faced in her marriage, which ultimately culminated in divorce. Professional henna artist Urvashi Vora Sharma shared a video on Instagram showing the "divorce mehendi" design. The clip features a woman narrating her tumultuous marital journey through the henna design on her hands. Adorned with "Finally Divorced," the design replaces traditional wedding motifs with a series of images that depict the woman's journey through a broken marriage.

From being treated like a servant by her in-laws to feeling isolated and unsupported by her husband, the Mehendi design showcases the reality of the woman's tumultuous marriage. Scenes of misunderstanding, arguments and emotional distress are depicted, with the final image symbolising the divorce.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 1 million views. In the comments section, users expressed their support, while some offered words of encouragement and understanding.

"This is such a powerful way to tell your story. More strength to her!" wrote one user. "This hit close to home. Divorce is never easy, but this Mehndi shows the strength it takes to start over," commented another.

Also Read | Video: Man Jumps Out Of Moving Car As It Skids On Snowy Road Near Manali

"This is not just art; it's a movement. Women are taking charge of their narratives," expressed a third user. "Finally, Mehndi with meaning beyond weddings. This is raw and real," said a fourth user.

"It's heartbreaking to see the pain etched in Mehndi, but it's also empowering to see her celebrate her freedom," commented a user.

Notably, mehendi often includes symbols of love, togetherness and celebration. However, this new trend of mehndi design challenges the traditional, celebratory perception of the art form. It became a way for the woman to share her pain with the world, and find solidarity from others who may have experienced similar struggles.