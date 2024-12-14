Video: Man Jumps Out Of Moving Car As It Skids On Snowy Road Near Manali

Himachal Pradesh witnessed the season's first snow this week. While tourists and locals celebrated the snowfall by taking pictures and videos, many people had horrifying experiences navigating the hill station in cars. A video is doing rounds on social media showing cars losing control on snow-covered roads near Atal Tunnel. The clip shows multiple cars skidding out of control on the snowy stretch, which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley. It also captures a man jumping out of a moving car, narrowly escaping a tragic incident.

The video shared on Instagram, shows a Mahindra Thar losing control and sliding backwards on the icy road. As soon as the driver realises the imminent danger, he jumps out of the moving car, narrowly avoiding a tragic fall.

Watch the video below:

The clip was shared on Instagram by user Nitish Ruhela on Friday. The video raised safety concerns among viewers. Many commented on the lack of proper precautions for snowy conditions.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Use winter tires !! So simple !! Pump breaks , give direction to steering Wheel in the direction you want to go !! Basic Tips".

"True, he should have used engine braking instead of pressing brakes in snow," commented another.

Also Read | Ranthambore Tourists Slammed For Recording Video Of Tiger Hunting Deer From Close Range

Meanwhile, the unexpected snowfall on Sunday also transformed popular tourist spots like Shimla, Kasauli, and Kufri into picture-perfect winter destinations. While the snowfall attracted tourists eager to experience the region's natural beauty, it also highlighted the dangers of navigating snow-covered roads, turning the dreamlike landscape into dangerous terrain.

Earlier this week, another video surfaced on social media showing cars skidding off the roads near Solang Valley in Manali. The clip showed several vehicles stuck on a snow-filled road and tourists attempting to stop the cars from slipping unconditionally. One of the cars was also seen on the edge of a gorge.

The video was shared by travel vlogged Hamz Murtaza on Instagram. "Situations are very tough and uncontrollable," the caption of the post read.