Ranthambore Tourists Slammed For Recording Video Of Tiger Hunting Deer From Close Range

A group of tourists in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park is facing backlash online for recording a video of a tiger hunting a deer from an alarmingly close distance. The clip, posted on Instagram account Ranthambore National Park, shows tourists in safari jeeps witnessing the rare wildlife moment from a close range. It shows a group of safari-goers engrossed in recording the scene on their phone, while one individual takes a selfie as the tiger hunts in the background.

"During the safari, tourists experienced a rare and breathtaking moment - a tiger hunting a deer right in front of them. The sheer agility, strength, and precision of this majestic predator left them speechless. Such moments remind them of the beauty and brutality of the wild, where every moment is unpredictable. Truly an unforgettable experience," the caption of the post read.

The video, shared on Instagram just a day back, has garnered more than 1,200 likes and over 12,000 views. The post quickly drew the ire of wildlife enthusiasts who slammed the tourists as well as Ranthambore authorities for allowing people to venture too close to the tiger's natural habitat.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "This is unnecessary. They have been too close." "It's ridiculous that you are allowing so many people near it's habitat, utterly disgusting," commented another.

"What a sad sight! This is nothing but tiger terrorism at its very best!!" expressed a third user. "safaris per day must be controlled..this is so insensitive and disgusting," wrote a fourth Instagram user.

"Disrespect of tiger by the drivers and guides .... far too close," said one user. "How would you like it if you're eating food and so many people watch you and record it?" added another.

One user also expressed concern about the park authorities allowing such close interactions. They questioned the park authority's role in ensuring both animal safety and visitor responsibility. "This should never have been allowed, for the safety of both the animal and the tourists," the user wrote.