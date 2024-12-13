Video: Chinese Man Documents His Unusual Commute To Work, Internet Calls It "Wild"

A man in China recently shared a timelapse video of his unusual commute to work, and the internet can't decide if it's cool or terrifying. The video starts with the man getting ready for the day. The overlay text reads, "How deep does the commute go in Chongqing?" Then, the clip shows his commute to work through the tangled streets of Chongqing, a city in southwestern China known for its fascinating urban layout and layered architecture.

At the start of the video, the man is seen yawning and getting ready for the day. He then starts his commute to work and descends endless stairs. He passes through a residential area, a market and a bustling street. At one point, when you think he has reached his destination, he says, "Now I'm gonna take the subway," before heading down another six flights of stairs.

Watch the video below:

Man shows how far down he has to go to get to work in Chongqing, China pic.twitter.com/GBipGKVeoo — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 11, 2024

That's not the end either as the man then goes through a few residential buildings before finally reaching his destination.

The video shared on X with the caption "Man shows how far down he has to go to get to work in Chongqing, China," has accumulated more than 2.6 million views.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "no wonder they're so healthy, this is great for cardiac health." "I can only imagine having a hard day at work and knowing you have to climb Mount Everest to get home," commented another.

Also Read | Watch: Indian Couple's 'Animal' Inspired Wedding Entry On Machine Gun Divides Internet

"As someone whose lived in Chongqing before, to explain why its like this, the city was originally built along multiple sheer cliffs, and because of the roads of the city are based on already winding pathways that exist, its much easier to commute by foot most of the time when compared to say a car or bus, subways are the only exception as they were built mostly after the rapid developmental inception of city transport projects, and one of the most famous examples of accommodating the new transportation systems is the famous subway train that passes through an apartment complex," explained a third user.

"Bro just quite the job, it's not worth it.... You will look 90 when you are actually 50 at this rate," said a fourth user. "That's wild. His trip home has to be the worse part," expressed one user.