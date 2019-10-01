Karwa Chauth 2019: Know Date, Important Puja Rituals, Timings Of The Festival

Karwa Chauth date this year is October 17. It falls on Thursday.

Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival when married women and women of marriageable age observe a nirjala fast and don't consume food or water. The fast is kept for the safety and long life of their husbands and is celebrated mostly in northern states of India. These days, many husbands have also started observing the fast with their wives for their well-being. On this day, women wear new clothes and apply henna on their hands. They, along with other women, sing songs and narrate folk tales around the festival. A sargi or a pre-dawn meal is given to them by their mother-in-laws. This thaali has sweets, dry fruits, matthri, feni, a saree and jewellery. The women get up early in the morning and have items from the sargi they receive. After this, they do not consume food or water during the day and only eat after seeing the moon in the evening.

On Karwa Chauth, married women worship Lord Shiva and his family including Lord Ganesha and break the strict fast only after sighting and making the offerings to the moon.

Karwa Chauth Date:

This year, Karwa Chauth date is October 17, Thursday.

Karwa Chauth pooja timings start from at 05:46 PM and end at 07:02 PM, per drikpanchang.com. The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will last 1 hour 16 minutes. Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 am to 08:16 pm. It will last 13 hours and 50 minutes.

Moonrise time on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:16 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 6:48 am on October 17, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:29 am on October 18, 2019

After four days of Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed for the well-being of sons.

