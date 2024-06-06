Karti Chidambaram Gets Bail In Chinese Visa Scam

The judge granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Chinese visa scam.

Special Judge for Enforcement Directorate and CBI, Kaveri Baweja, granted the relief to the accused after he appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against him.

The court had issued summons against the accused while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

The judge granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered the money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union home minister.

