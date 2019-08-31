Kartarpur Corridor Will Be Completed In Time: Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the Modi government will complete work on the Kartarpur Corridor within time

On the occasion of Sri Guru Granth Sahib first Prakash Purb celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will complete the work on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor within the time frame.

"May the light of Holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji continue to guide us and provide us the strength to serve our nation better. I also reiterate the commitment of the Modi government to complete the work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor within the time frame. Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh," tweeted Amit Shah.

Yesterday, a technical meeting was held at Zero Point between officials of India and Pakistan amid tight security. India and Pakistan had held the second round of talks on July 14 to reduce any differences on the corridor for visa-free travel of Sikh pilgrims.

Both sides said that they agreed to a majority of the modalities for the smooth passage of the pilgrims.

Pakistan too has assured that the work on the corridor will continue as planned.

The first Prakash Purb of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated in the year 1604 at the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and the holy book was then carried to Darbar Sahib from Ramsar Gurdwara.

The Kartarpur corridor is scheduled to become operational in November this year ahead of Guru Nanak Dev ji's 550th birth anniversary celebrations this year.



