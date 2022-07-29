'Will Be 5 Steps Ahead Of UP, Even For Encounter': Karnataka Minister

"We will go five steps forward than UP," said Karnataka Higher education Minister Ashwath Narayan

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned about using the "Yogi (Adityanath) model" against "communal forces", amid anger and protests over a BJP worker's killing, a minister has threatened to go "five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh" and carry out "encounters" targeting the accused.

"They will be arrested but it's the wish of our workers and people that such incidents shouldn't happen. According to their wish there will be action, culprits will be nabbed, they will be nabbed. Whether that is going to be encounter, we will go five steps ahead of UP. We will give better model than UP. Karnataka is a progressive state and model state, we don't need to follow anyone," said Karnataka Higher education Minister Ashwath Narayan.

Yesterday, facing anger from his own party men over the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said he was ready to use the "Yogi Adityanath model against communal forces" if the situation called for it.

With the comment setting off a barrage of questions and speculation, the Chief Minister tweaked it to say it could be the "Yogi model or Karnataka model".

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death on Tuesday while he was closing his poultry shop in the Dakshina Karnataka district. The two men arrested for the killing were said to have links with the Popular Front of India, an extremist Islamic organization.

The BJP and many right-wing groups accused Mr Bommai's year-old government of failing to protect the lives of Hindu workers.

As pressure from his own party escalated, the Chief Minister referenced his UP counterpart.

"For the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi (Adityanath) is the right chief minister. Similarly, there are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, the Yogi model government will come to Karnataka too," Mr Bommai said.

The "Yogi model" is seen to refer to tough action like jail for the accused or the razing of their houses using bulldozers. Critics allege that the crackdown is directed mostly at one community and has been used in BJP-ruled states to target Muslims.

This morning, Mr Bommai said he had asked the police to take "appropriate measures" on another killing last night. This time, a Muslim man was hacked to death in Mangaluru by masked attackers.

"For us, the life of every person is important. We treat everyone equally. We want strict action in all the cases," said the Chief Minister.

Asked to clarify his comment on adopting the "Yogi model", he said: "I will not explain anything now. As and when required, whatever is necessary within the frame of law we will do all actions, it might be UP model or the Karnataka model."