Karnataka Engineer Goes Missing, Note Mentions Work Pressure

A Karnataka government engineer has gone missing after allegedly leaving behind a note expressing distress over fund shortages and pressure by contractors over pending payments for development works in his division.

Parviz Dharwad, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) at Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in the Gadag subdivision, reportedly wrote a letter addressed to the Managing Director of KRIDL in Bengaluru on September 12.

According to the letter, Parviz had informed the department about a shortage of funds affecting several works in the Gadag subdivision. He reportedly stated that some completed works could not be paid for due to a lack of funds, while contractors and group leaders were allegedly putting pressure on him over pending payments.

Parviz reportedly left for Bengaluru on September 13, stating that he had a meeting there, but has been missing since then.

A missing-person case was registered at the Betageri Police Station in Gadag on September 16. Police said his last location was traced in Andhra Pradesh and that five teams have been formed to trace him.

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What Does The Letter Say

The letter reportedly mentions that around Rs 6 crore in funds had been sought from the department but had not been released. It also states that around Rs 2 crore allocated for some works was available at the KRIDL headquarters.

Parviz reportedly alleged that he was being subjected to daily harassment, with some people allegedly visiting his house and shouting at him at the office over payment-related issues.

Letter allegedly written by the engineer before he went missing.

In the letter, he also expressed concern over how the situation is impacting his personal life and mental well-being. The note reportedly contained statements indicating that he intended to end his life and asked his family to be forgiven, while also stating that no one should be held responsible.

He further requested that the funding shortage in the Gadag subdivision be resolved and that another AEE be appointed. He also appealed that his family members should not be harassed.

This is not the first time when Parviz has gone missing. Police said that in 2024, he had gone missing for a similar reason and was traced in Goa after five days.

Efforts are on to trace him at the earliest.

The family is now anxious over his whereabouts, particularly after the recovery of the note containing references to suicide. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.