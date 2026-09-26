DK Shivakumar's "Two Marriages" Remark On MLAs Sparks Row

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remark that a dozen MLAs have two marriages sparked a political controversy on Friday, with BJP leaders demanding that he name them.

He made the remark while replying to a debate on the drought situation in the Assembly on Thursday, during which he spoke about the increasing pressure on Bengaluru from rapid urbanisation.

"Kempegowda built Bengaluru. Kengal Hanumanthaiah built Vidhana Soudha. S M Krishna made Bengaluru an international city. Whoever comes to the city doesn't leave," Shivakumar said.

"Even you (MLAs) who come here don't leave. All those who come to the city have two marriages. There are a dozen like that. I can give you the list," he said.

Shivakumar said he could name legislators from districts such as Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada, among others, but chose not to get into it.

"Even lawyers who come to Bengaluru do not go back to their places of origin. That's why the city's population is like this," he said, adding that the urban population had risen from 33 per cent to 47 per cent.

His remarks, particularly the reference to legislators having two marriages, triggered discussion in political circles and the media.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, terming it an "unnecessary statement," urged Shivakumar to disclose the names of the MLAs he had referred to.

"Now, there's a sword hanging over every MLA who has come to Bengaluru from other parts of the state," Ashoka said, clarifying that Shivakumar's remark applied to legislators who were not originally from the city.

"I was born and raised in Bengaluru," he said.

Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar criticised the statement, saying that while Shivakumar may have made it in a lighter vein, such remarks from the floor of the Assembly did not enhance its dignity.

"Had I been present in the Assembly, I would have responded immediately," he said.

Kumar said Shivakumar's statement had created "unhealthy curiosity" among people and urged him to disclose the names of legislators who had two marriages and maintained two households.

"Otherwise, there's a possibility that the people of the state may look at all legislators with disgust or ridicule them," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)