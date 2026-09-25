Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026: Education Minister Launches Registration Portal At IISc Bengaluru

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has launched the website and registration portal for the Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) to encourage young people to identify community problems and develop practical solutions. The initiative is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC), with IISc Bengaluru as the nodal institute. The challenge is open to students from schools, ITIs, polytechnics, colleges and universities across five states and three Union Territories. The challenge aims to encourage students and young innovators to identify problems in their communities and develop practical solutions that can be tested and taken towards implementation. It is open to participants from schools, ITIs, polytechnics, colleges and universities.

Seva First Innovation Challenge: Themes

The challenge will focus on five broad themes:

Clean and Sustainable Bharat

Prosperous Farmers, Prosperous Bharat

Healthy and Inclusive Bharat

Educated and Skilled Bharat

Secure Bharat

During the launch event, Joshi interacted with students, young innovators, faculty members, startups and industry representatives. He highlighted the importance of linking 'Seva' with innovation to develop solutions for real-world challenges.

Joshi said, "Addressed students, young innovators, faculty members, startups and industry representatives, highlighting the importance of connecting Seva with innovation to develop practical solutions to real-world challenges."

The initiative also builds on efforts to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, including more than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, over 17,300 Institutions Innovation Councils and initiatives such as the Smart India Hackathon.

Joshi called on startups and industry partners to support young innovators and help turn promising ideas into practical solutions.

"Called upon startups and industry partners to mentor young innovators and help promising ideas move from prototypes to real-world solutions, advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

The national finale of the challenge is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in December. Registration for the challenge is scheduled to remain open from September 25 to October 24, 2026.