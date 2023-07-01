Karnataka ISIS Case Accused's Plan - Robotics Courses, Then Terror Attack

Further investigations into the case are underway. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its first supplementary chargesheet against nine persons in connection with the ISIS conspiracy case of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.



The NIA, in its supplementary charge sheet, said that the accused were about to pursue robotics courses, to pick up skills to carry out terrorist attacks in the future.

As per NIA, the accused had conducted a trial IED blast in Shivamogga, besides conducting reconnaissance of multiple places and indulging in the arson of properties and vehicles to spread terror among the people, as part of an Islamic State (ISIS) conspiracy, to carry out incidents of terror and violence in India and wage a war against India.

The accused chargesheeted on Saturday have been identified as Mohamed Shariq (25), Maaz Muneer Ahmed (23), Syed Yasin (22), Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh (22), Huzair Farhan Baig (22), Mazin Abdul Rahman (22), Nadeem Ahmed K A (22), Zabiulla (32) and Nadeem Faizal N (27). All of them belong to Karnataka.

"They have been charged under UA(P) Act 1967, Indian Penal Code and KS Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981," the probe agency said.

Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin were chargesheeted earlier also, in March this year, and have now been charged with other offences.

Of the nine chargesheeted, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA have studied mechanical and electrical engineering.

"They had been tasked by the foreign-based ISIS handler to pursue robotics courses, to pick up skills to carry terrorist attacks in the future in furtherance of the IS agenda for India," it added.

NIA investigations have revealed that Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin had hatched a criminal conspiracy, in connivance with IS operatives based abroad, to promote terror and violence on the direction of IS, a banned terrorist outfit, in the region.

The trio had actively radicalised and recruited the co-accused with the intention to disturb the national security, unity and sovereignty of the country.

Their online handler had funded the accused through cryptocurrencies, as per the NIA investigations in the case. The case was initially registered by the Shivamogga Rural Police on September 19 in 2022, and later taken over and re-registered by NIA on November 15 in 2022.

Further investigations into the case are underway.