Karnataka Night Curfew From 10 PM-6 AM Until January 2 Over Mutant Strain

New coronavirus strain has prompted Karnataka government to impose a night curfew.

Amid global fears over the new mutant strain of coronavirus, a night curfew has been announced in Karnataka - between 10 PM to 6 AM - till January 2. Karnataka has become the second state after Maharashtra to announce new restrictions this week as concern grows over the new strain, which is believed to be 70 per cent more infectious. It was first reported in the United Kingdom.

All passengers coming from the UK will have to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR tests within 72 hours, the state government has said.

"In view of the new strain of coronavirus, it has been decided to impose (a) night curfew from today to January 2 between 10 PM to 6 AM. I request everyone to cooperate," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said today.

"This (night curfew) has been done to prevent and contain the coronavirus strain found in the UK. We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, adding that there's no ban on inter-state travel.

The new restrictions are likely to cloud the Christmas and New Year celebrations. "Between December 23 and January 2, no event or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of event," Dr K Sudhakar told reporters today when he was asked if Christmas celebrations would be allowed on Friday.