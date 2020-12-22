Fast-Spreading Covid Strain Found In UK Not Seen In India So Far: Centre

India has already imposed a temporary ban on all flights to and from UK (Representational)

The mutant strain of the novel coronavirus first identified in the UK in September has not been seen in India so far, the government said Tuesday. The new strain of the virus - which initial data suggests is at least 70 per cent more easily transmitted - has sparked concern as more and more cases are reported worldwide.

India has already imposed a temporary ban on all flights to and from the United Kingdom - the ban begins midnight Wednesday and will be in place till December 31. This morning the government also announced SOPs for all incoming passengers until the ban takes effect.

Last week Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan urged people not to panic over the new UK strain of the virus, saying the government had things under control.