Karnataka Announces Night Curfew For 10 Days Starting Tuesday

Karnataka government announces night curfew in the state for 10 days.

The Karnataka government has announced a night curfew in the state for 10 days starting from December 28, between 10 pm and 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Along with the night curfew, the state government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

"From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 pm to the next morning 5 am," Mr Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

"There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said.

The minister also said that in places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

India so far has reported 422 Omicron cases, mostly in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his late night nation address announced vaccinations for children between 15 and 18 years from January 3. He also announced "precaution doses" for health and frontline workers and those above 60 from January 10.