COVID-19: Karnataka Chief Minister Says No Need For Night Curfew For Now

COVID-19 update: BS Yediyurappa ruled out night curfew for now in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there was no need for imposing night curfew in the state for now, after neighbouring Maharashtra announced such a move amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. "This (new coronavirus variant) is something that has worried the people of the state and the country. We have come to know that a person who has arrived in Chennai has been found infected. We have to be extra cautious. Whoever comes from outside will be checked at the airports before allowing them to travel," Mr Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, all necessary steps have been taken and the government was watching the situation carefully. "There is no need for it (night curfew) for now," Mr Yedyurappa said in response to a question about the state emulating Maharashtra. He also noted that restrictions were already in place for the New Year celebrations in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

The Maharashtra government on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Karnataka Health Minister, K Sudhakar however said, he will discuss with the Chief Minister on night curfew in the state but ruled out the possibility of a lockdown. "I held discussions with the Secretary, Union Health Department, who said that there was no reason to worry, but necessary measures must be taken. He suggested that night curfew may be imposed after examining the situation, as done in other states. I will meet the Chief Minister and discuss with him," he added.

Noting that so far no one who had come (from the UK, Denmark and the Netherlands) in the last 14 days and had undergone RT-PCR tests were found positive, Mr Sudhakar said, "In case anyone tests positive we have asked NIMHANS to study the virus through genetic sequence and provide a comprehensive report."

He said the contacts and addresses of the 138 people who had come to the state from the three countries without any negative reports, have been gathered last night itself, and they will be made to undergo the tests.