11 Karnataka Coalition Lawmakers Resign, Government In Crisis: LIVE Updates

Several lawmakers from the Karnataka coalition government have reached the office of the state assembly speaker. Eight Congress lawmakers and three from the Janata Dal Secular or JDS have submitted their resignations to the speaker, in a move that could spell trouble for the coalition. The coalition government's numbers will fall to 105 in the assembly where the majority mark is 116.

Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar however said that none of the lawmakers will resign. "I had come to meet the MLAs," he said after meeting the Congress and JDS legislators at the Speaker's office. Mr Shivakumar is a trouble shooter for the Congress.

"I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman," Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy told news agency ANI. "I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he added.

