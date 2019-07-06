11 Karnataka Coalition Lawmakers Resign, Government In Crisis: LIVE Updates

Eight Congress lawmakers and three from the Janata Dal Secular or JDS have submitted their resignations to the speaker, in a move that could spell trouble for the coalition.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 06, 2019 15:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
11 Karnataka Coalition Lawmakers Resign, Government In Crisis: LIVE Updates

Three JDS legislators met the state assembly speaker in Karnataka

New Delhi: 

Several lawmakers from the Karnataka coalition government have reached the office of the state assembly speaker. Eight Congress lawmakers and three from the Janata Dal Secular or JDS have submitted their resignations to the speaker, in a move that could spell trouble for the coalition. The coalition government's numbers will fall to 105 in the assembly where the majority mark is 116.

Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar however said that none of the lawmakers will resign. "I had come to meet the MLAs," he said after meeting the Congress and JDS legislators at the Speaker's office. Mr Shivakumar is a trouble shooter for the Congress.

"I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman," Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy told news agency ANI. "I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he added.

Here are the LIVE Updates over the crisis in Karnataka:


Jul 06, 2019
15:59 (IST)
Karnataka Crisis: "We are ready to form the government," says BJP's Sadananda Gowda

"Governor is the supreme authority, As per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the government. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us," BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Jul 06, 2019
15:46 (IST)
Karnataka Crisis: 3 of the lawmakers are in talks with Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar

Congress' troubleshooter, minister DK Shivakumar is in talks with three of the lawmakers who quit.
Jul 06, 2019
15:42 (IST)
Karnataka Crisis: BJP says it has nothing to do with the resignation of the lawmakers

The BJP, which has 105 legislators, says the party has nothing to do with the walkout by the Congress legislators - and says if the government falls, the BJP should be invited to form government.

"Congress-JDS coalition has been rejected by people of Karnataka. Despite their coalition in Lok Sabha polls, BJP won a massive mandate. It clearly shows the mood of people. MLAs certainly seem to be facing brunt of public anger against coalition," said the BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao.
Jul 06, 2019
15:41 (IST)
Karnataka Crisis: "I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command," says Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy

"I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman," Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy told news agency ANI. "I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he added.
Jul 06, 2019
15:40 (IST)
Karnataka Crisis: 5 JDS, 3 Congress lawmakers who quit, meet Governor

5 of the JDS lawmakers and 3 from the Congress, have met the Governor.
Jul 06, 2019
15:29 (IST)
Read Here: "Nobody Will Resign": Congress Troubleshooter Amid Crisis In Karnataka
The Congress-Janata Dal coalition government in Karnataka appears to be teetering on the edge with nearly a dozen lawmakers threatening to quit on Saturday, while Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is still in the US on holiday. Eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators are at the office of the state assembly speaker, reportedly to submit their resignation. If these legislators do quit, the coalition may lose its majority.
Jul 06, 2019
15:28 (IST)
Read Here: Karnataka Government In Crisis, 11 Lawmakers Submit Resignations: Report
In big trouble for the coalition government in Karnataka, eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators have submitted their resignations to the office of the Speaker in his absence, news agency ANI has reported. Six of these legislators have now gone to the Governor's office.
Jul 06, 2019
15:28 (IST)
11 Karnataka lawmakers of coalition government have submitted resignation, says Karnataka Speaker's office, quoted by news agency PTI

11 legislators of Congress-JD(S) ruling alliance in Karnataka have submitted resignation at my office, Karnataka Speaker's Office was quoted as saying by news agency PTI
No more content

Trending

Karnataka CrisisKarnataka GovernmentKarnataka Congress

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetUnion BudgetBudget 2019Budget LiveTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyIndia BudgetElectric CarsIndia vs Sri Lanka

................................ Advertisement ................................