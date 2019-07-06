11 Karnataka Coalition Lawmakers Resign, Government In Crisis: LIVE Updates

Several lawmakers from the Karnataka coalition government have reached the office of the state assembly speaker. Eight Congress lawmakers and three from the Janata Dal Secular or JDS have submitted their resignations to the speaker, in a move that could spell trouble for the coalition. The coalition government's numbers will fall to 105 in the assembly where the majority mark is 116.
Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar however said that none of the lawmakers will resign. "I had come to meet the MLAs," he said after meeting the Congress and JDS legislators at the Speaker's office. Mr Shivakumar is a trouble shooter for the Congress.
"I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman," Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy told news agency ANI. "I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he added.
"Congress-JDS coalition has been rejected by people of Karnataka. Despite their coalition in Lok Sabha polls, BJP won a massive mandate. It clearly shows the mood of people. MLAs certainly seem to be facing brunt of public anger against coalition," said the BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao.
The Congress-Janata Dal coalition government in Karnataka appears to be teetering on the edge with nearly a dozen lawmakers threatening to quit on Saturday, while Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is still in the US on holiday. Eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators are at the office of the state assembly speaker, reportedly to submit their resignation. If these legislators do quit, the coalition may lose its majority.
In big trouble for the coalition government in Karnataka, eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators have submitted their resignations to the office of the Speaker in his absence, news agency ANI has reported. Six of these legislators have now gone to the Governor's office.