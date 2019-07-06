In Crisis For Karnataka Coalition, Many Congress, JDS Lawmakers May Quit

Three JDS legislators met the state assembly speaker in Karnataka.

In what could spell big trouble for the coalition government in Karnataka, eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators have reached the office of the state assembly speaker, reportedly to submit their resignation.

"I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman," Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy told news agency ANI.

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and state minister DK Shivakumar have called an emergency meeting of legislators and corporators, news agency ANI has reported.

On Monday, two Congress legislators, Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned, bringing the ruling coalition of the JDS and the Congress down to 116 in an Assembly where the majority mark is 113. The resignation of the two legislators has not been formally accepted.

Anand Singh said he was resigning as he was unhappy with a land deal between the state government and JSW Steel in his home district of Ballari. Mr Jarkiholi gave no reason in his resignation letter. But he had distanced himself from the party ever since he was dropped from the cabinet -- skipping party meets and holding meetings with other MLAs believed to be unhappy with the Congress.

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress has 79 legislators including Mr Singh and Mr Jarkiholi.

Coalition partner JDS has 37 legislators. It also has the support of a BSP legislator and an Independent. Even without two lawmakers who quit, the coalition still has a majority with 116 legislators.

The BJP has 105 MLAs. State party chief B S Yeddyurappa insists the party has nothing to do with the walkout by the Congress legislators - and says if the government falls, the BJP should be invited to form government.

