'Nobody Will Resign': Congress Troubleshooter Amid Crisis In Karnataka

"Nobody will resign. I had come to meet them," said Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar today said the coalition with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's JDS will not break down, after eight Congress and three JDS lawmakers reached the assembly speaker's office, reportedly to submit their resignation.

"Nobody will resign. I had come to meet them," the Congress troubleshooter told reporters today. The Congress is looking to thwart any attempt by the BJP to relaunch 'Operation Lotus', a moniker of the BJP's alleged attempt to poach legislators of the ruling coalition.

The coalition has been on shaky ground ever since its poor showing in the national election held in April and May.

On Monday, two Congress legislators, Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned, bringing the ruling coalition of the Janata Dal Secular and the Congress down to 116 in an assembly where the majority mark is 113. The resignation of the two legislators has not been formally accepted.

In the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the Congress has 79 legislators including Mr Singh and Mr Jarkiholi. The JDS has 37 legislators. It also has the support of a BSP legislator and an Independent. Even without two lawmakers who quit, the coalition still has a majority with 116 legislators.

The BJP has 105 MLAs. State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa insists the party has nothing to do with the walkout by the Congress legislators - and says if the government falls, the BJP should be invited to form government.

