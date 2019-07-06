11 Karnataka Coalition Lawmakers Quit, Ferried To Mumbai Hotel: 10 Points

The Karnataka legislators who resigned met the governor in the evening.

Bengaluru: The Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government in Karnataka appears to be teetering on the edge with 11 lawmakers resigning, while Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is still in the US on holiday. Eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators submitted their resignations to the speaker this evening, while he was not in office. The legislators then also met the governor at the Raj Bhavan before being flown out to a five-star hotel in Mumbai. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition will be close to collapse.