Yeddyurappa To Take Oath Shortly, Has 15 Days To Prove Majority: 10 Facts

Karnataka election results: BS Yeddyurappa to take oath at Karnataka chief minister

Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP's BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9 am today after the Supreme Court, in a rare overnight hearing on a petition by the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular, refused to stop the ceremony. Mr Yeddyurappa's party, the BJP, was invited to form the government and given 15 days to prove majority by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday evening. The BJP has 105 lawmakers, including an Independent, in the 222-seat assembly and is seven short of majority. Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Governor met a delegation of the Congress and JD(S) leaders, who also staked claim to form government, claiming they have majority.