"Single Largest Is All? Why Not Our Party": Tejashwi Yadav On Karnataka

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 17, 2018 17:55 IST
New Delhi:  Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form government in Karnataka as the single largest opposition party, has provided ammunition to Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. Taking on bitter political rival BJP, the 28-year-old leader has declared that he would stake claim to form a new government in Bihar, as his Rashtriya Janata Dal is the single largest party in the state.

The Congress -- RJD ally in Bihar's Grand Alliance, dumped by Nitish Kumar before he partnered with the BJP last year -- is also are thinking on similar lines. Its state unit in Goa said as the single largest party, they have sought an appointment with the Governor tomorrow to press for a revised government.

In a tweet yesterday, Tejashwi Yadav showed the way. The political heir of Lalu Yadav -- who has been in charge of the party the since his father went to jail in December -- declared that he wants to meet the Governor.
 
"The single largest party was not allowed to form government in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters today. "In this country, there are laws. There should be a single law - Bihar, Karnataka and northeast are within India and not out of it," he said.

The Congress had missed out on forming government in three states -- Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya -- after the BJP formed a coalition and staked claim to form government.

Today, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said if the single largest party in Karnataka gets to form the government, "then the governments of Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya should resign and the single largest parties there be invited to form government".

