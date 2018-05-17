'Single Largest Is All? Why Not Our Party': Tejashwi Yadav On Karnataka

The Congress -- RJD ally in Bihar's Grand Alliance, dumped by Nitish Kumar before he partnered with the BJP last year -- is also are thinking on similar lines. Its state unit in Goa said as the single largest party, they have sought an appointment with the Governor tomorrow to press for a revised government.
In a tweet yesterday, Tejashwi Yadav showed the way. The political heir of Lalu Yadav -- who has been in charge of the party the since his father went to jail in December -- declared that he wants to meet the Governor.
We are not only single largest party but single largest block of pre poll alliance in Bihar.
Then why should we not be called to form government in Bihar?
Tomorrow at 1 PM will meet Bihar Governor.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 17, 2018
"The single largest party was not allowed to form government in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters today. "In this country, there are laws. There should be a single law - Bihar, Karnataka and northeast are within India and not out of it," he said.
The Congress had missed out on forming government in three states -- Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya -- after the BJP formed a coalition and staked claim to form government.
Today, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said if the single largest party in Karnataka gets to form the government, "then the governments of Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya should resign and the single largest parties there be invited to form government".