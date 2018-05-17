We're Single Largest Too, Says Goa Congress Citing Karnataka Example

The party said today that all 16 of its lawmakers would march to the governor's house Raj Bhavan tomorrow to stake claim as "single largest party".
"If Karnataka Governor can invite single largest BJP to form government, why not Goa governor invite single largest Congress in Goa ? Why two criteria for two states? Why double standard? Request Her Excellency to follow big brother of Karnataka and invite Congress to rectify wrong," tweeted Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar.
The Goa election threw up a hung verdict, with the Congress winning 17 in the 40-seat assembly and the BJP winning 13. Governor Mridula Sinha invited the BJP and its allies after they showed a combined strength that was more than the half-way mark.
The Congress then challenged the Goa governor's decision in the Supreme Court but couldn't stop the oath ceremony of the BJP's Manohar Parrikar.
The court gave four days to Manohar Parrikar to prove his majority.
In Karnataka yesterday, the BJP was invited to form government as the largest party, though the Congress and Janata Dal Secular combine claimed a comfortable majority.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has given the BJP an unusual 15 days to prove its majority.
The Goa Congress said by the same count, it should be given power in the state.
"In 2017, we won 17 seats and were single largest party and continue to be but Governor chose to invite the BJP which had 13 seats. In Karnataka, governor invited BJP as they are the single largest party. So we now appeal to the governor to invite us to form government," said Yatish Naik of the Congress.
CommentsManohar Parrikar, 62, has been unwell for months and is abroad for treatment.
The Goa Congress has demanded a "full-time" chief minister in the absence of Mr Parrikar.