BS Yeddyurappa One Day Chief Minister, Says Congress In Jibe At Karnataka Swearing-In Mr Yeddyurappa took oath as Karnataka chief minister this morning after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka Governor has "committed an encounter of the constitution", alleged Congress New Delhi: Buoyed by the overnight hearing in Supreme Court on its petition challenging the Karnataka governor's invite to the BJP to form the government, the Congress today scaled up its attack, calling BS Yeddyurappa a "one day chief minister".



Mr Yeddyurappa took oath as Karnataka chief minister this morning after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in but said it would be



"BS Yeddyurappa will prove to be a one day chief minister and half the day is already gone," mocked Randeep Singh Surjewala, the communications chief of the Congress.



Mr Yeddyurappa had staked claim on the grounds that the BJP being the single largest party, winning 104 of the 222 seats for which polling took place. The Congress-JD(S) combine has 116 seats.



"When 112 seats are needed for majority, how can he stake claim," asked Mr Surjewala, also attacking Karnataka governor.



Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is a former lawmaker from Gujarat, had



Yesterday, Mr Vala invited Mr Yeddyurappa to form the government, and gave him 15 days to prove his majority in the assembly.



"Earlier, he (Mr Vala) had sacrificed his assembly seat for Modiji. Yesterday evening and today morning, he sacrificed the constitution and democracy for Modiji," alleged Mr Surjewala.

We must not wait for 15 days to prove majority, said Mr Yeddyurappa



Dismissing allegations made by the Congress and JD(S), the BJP chief minister said "we don't have answer anybody as the people of Karnataka have answered them".



Congress has said it will observe 'Save Democracy Day' tomorrow, with its workers holding dharnas in every state capital and district headquarter to protest against what the party calls the murder of democracy.



Buoyed by the overnight hearing in Supreme Court on its petition challenging the Karnataka governor's invite to the BJP to form the government, the Congress today scaled up its attack, calling BS Yeddyurappa a "one day chief minister".Mr Yeddyurappa took oath as Karnataka chief minister this morning after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in but said it would be subject to the outcome of the case . The next hearing is at 10.30 am tomorrow during which the court has sought the letters given by Mr Yeddyurappa to the governor while staking claim to form the government."BS Yeddyurappa will prove to be a one day chief minister and half the day is already gone," mocked Randeep Singh Surjewala, the communications chief of the Congress.Mr Yeddyurappa had staked claim on the grounds that the BJP being the single largest party, winning 104 of the 222 seats for which polling took place. The Congress-JD(S) combine has 116 seats."When 112 seats are needed for majority, how can he stake claim," asked Mr Surjewala, also attacking Karnataka governor.Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is a former lawmaker from Gujarat, had vacated his assembly seat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested his first election in 2001.Yesterday, Mr Vala invited Mr Yeddyurappa to form the government, and gave him 15 days to prove his majority in the assembly."Earlier, he (Mr Vala) had sacrificed his assembly seat for Modiji. Yesterday evening and today morning, he sacrificed the constitution and democracy for Modiji," alleged Mr Surjewala.Mr Yeddyurappa today claimed he was "100 per cent" confident of proving his majority, adding "we must not wait for 15 days". Dismissing allegations made by the Congress and JD(S), the BJP chief minister said "we don't have answer anybody as the people of Karnataka have answered them".Congress has said it will observe 'Save Democracy Day' tomorrow, with its workers holding dharnas in every state capital and district headquarter to protest against what the party calls the murder of democracy. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter