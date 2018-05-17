'100 Per Cent Sure' Of Winning Vote Of Confidence, Says Chief Ministers Yeddyurappa

"I am sure of winning the vote of confidence and my government completing five years," said Mr Yeddyurappa, who has been given a 15-day window by Governor Vajubhai Vala in a decision being considered as "controversial" by Congress and JD(S). The Congress has challenged the governor's decision in the Supreme Court.
Mt Yeddyurappa was addressing his first press conference soon after taking the oath as chief minister following an overnight legal battle in the Supreme Court where the Congress-JD(S) combine made a desperate push to stall the government formation.
Mr Yeddyurappa also appealed to the legislators to vote according to their "conscience" and uphold the people's mandate.
"I am 100 per cent sure of the success," he said, striking a confident note on emerging victorious in the trial of strength in the assembly.
"I have people's support for me and my party," said Mr Yeddyurappa, who has now a tough task to muster the numbers to reach the half mark of 112.
The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the May 12 elections which resulted in a hung assembly.