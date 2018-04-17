Karnataka Election Will See GPS Fitted Cars On Poll Duty Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 in all 224 constituencies in the state. The counting of votes and results will be announced on May 15.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT GPS fitted cars are being used to conduct free and fair elections in the state. New Delhi: To conduct free and fair elections in the upcoming Karnataka polls, the Election Commission has installed Global Positioning System (GPS) devices in the cars that will be on poll duty.



Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 in all 224 constituencies in the state. Of the 224 seats, 36 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes and results will be announced on May 15.



The poll schedule was aired by two TV news channels on March 27 even before Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat made the announcement. The BJP IT Cell head also tweeted the dates before the official announcement, triggering a controversy.



An Election Commission committee, which was constituted to ascertain if the poll dates were leaked, on Friday said that Karnataka poll schedule was not leaked.



The Committee said alleged leak first appeared on an English TV news channel at 11:06 am, which was used by others including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya and Karnataka Congress lT Head Srivatsa.



While both the TV channels got the polling date correct, they got the date of counting wrong, the committee said.



For the upcoming Karnataka polls, 56,696 polling stations will be set-up for Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Special arrangements to be made for women voters including security arrangements. The ongoing term for the Karnataka assembly expires on May 28.



