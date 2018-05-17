Congress MLAs To Be Moved Out Of Karnataka Over Poaching Worries

The Congress has decided to move its lawmakers out of Karnataka. Reports suggest they will be flown to Cochin in Kerala.
BS Yeddyurappa had been sworn in as chief minister of a minority government and has 15 days to close the gap between 104 and 112 - the half way mark.
The Congress and the JDS, who had also staked claim to power declaring a combined strength of 116, are preparing to "protect" their flock for two weeks.
Last evening, a busload of Congress legislators was moved around, first to the Governor's house for a possible show of strength, then to the Eagleton Resorts near Bengaluru, a private property that has become a go-to destination for "resort politics".
Last year, the Congress had kept its Gujarat legislators in the same resort ahead of the Rajya Sabha election, when its candidate Ahmed Patel was facing a BJP rival and every vote became crucial.
The JDS lawmakers spent the night at the Shangrila hotel in Bengaluru.
Kerala Tourism, however, was widely seen as ribbing the Karnataka politicians as it tweeted: "After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe and beautiful resorts of Gods Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlay." The tweet was later deleted.