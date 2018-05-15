Unwind In Our Resorts: Kerala Tourism's Cheeky Dig At Karnataka Lawmakers

After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe & beautiful resorts of God's Own Country. #ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/BthNZQSLCC— Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) May 15, 2018
The cheeky swipe was lapped up by the Internet
Admin if this handle deserves promotion....— Old Monk (@Aadimanaw) May 15, 2018
Cant be a better time to do it!!!!!!! Kudos to your creativity.— Sopali (@SopaliTeena) May 15, 2018
Nice one.... I like the unique way of promoting Kerala Tourism— Vijay (@StupidVijay) May 15, 2018
Epic.— St. Sinner (@retheeshraj10) May 15, 2018
Both the BJP and the Congress-Janata Dal Secular have staked claim to form the government. When it was clear that the BJP was struggling to reach the half-way mark, the Congress quickly reached out to JD-S leader and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and agreed that his son HD Kumaraswamy would be Chief Minister of a coalition government.
It is now up to Governor Vajubhai Vala to decide who will get first shot at proving their strength.
