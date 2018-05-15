Unwind In Our Resorts: Kerala Tourism's Cheeky Dig At Karnataka Lawmakers

Karnataka election results show BJP fall short of 112 majority mark despite being the single largest party. In its attempt to form government, Congress agreed to back a JDS-led coalition with HD Kumaraswamy as chief minister

Offbeat | | Updated: May 15, 2018 20:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Unwind In Our Resorts: Kerala Tourism's Cheeky Dig At Karnataka Lawmakers

JD-S Chief HD Kumaraswamy with former chief minister Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leaders (PTI)

New Delhi:  Karnataka witnessed a dramatic contest between the Congress and the BJP as votes cast in elections on Saturday were counted this morning. With no party reaching the magic mark of 112 - not even the BJP, which is the single largest party - to form government, the next few days are set to be busy and chaotic. A light-hearted dig from neighbouring Kerala referring to the "rough and tumble" of the Karnataka verdict amused many on Twitter. A tweet by Kerala tourism invited Karnataka's newly-elected lawmakers to the "safe and beautiful" resorts of God's Own Country. "After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind at the safe & beautiful resorts of God's Own Country," Kerala Tourism tweeted. The tweet may have been a jibe at politically turbulent times in Tamil Nadu, when 120 lawmakers from AIADMK were sequestered for days at a resort outside Chennai by VK Sasikala, who wanted to prevent anyone joining "rebel" O Panneerselvam or OPS.

Comments
The tweet was 'liked' over 10,000 times and had collected more than 6,100 retweets at the time of writing this.
The cheeky swipe was lapped up by the Internet
 
Both the BJP and the Congress-Janata Dal Secular have staked claim to form the government. When it was clear that the BJP was struggling to reach the half-way mark, the Congress quickly reached out to JD-S leader and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and agreed that his son HD Kumaraswamy would be Chief Minister of a coalition government.

It is now up to Governor Vajubhai Vala to decide who will get first shot at proving their strength.

Click for more trending news




For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka elections 2018Karnataka results 2018Kerala Tourism

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka Election ResultsResult and Stats 2013Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Election Results LiveElection ResultsElection Results in Kannada

................................ Advertisement ................................