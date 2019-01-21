Karnataka Congress Lawmaker Files Assault Complaint Against Colleague

Congress lawmaker Anand Singh was injured after an alleged assault at a Karnataka resort

A Congress lawmaker in Karnataka has filed a complaint against his colleague for allegedly assaulting him during their stay at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Anand Singh was allegedly thrashed, punched and threatened by JN Ganesh on Saturday evening after which the former had to be rushed to a hospital.

Anand Singh has filed a First Information Report or FIR today, in which he alleged that Mr Ganesh abused him, beat him with a stick, pushed him to the wall and threatened to kill him. He also claimed that he will finish his career, the FIR alleged.

Mr Ganesh has been suspended till an inquiry by the Congress Committee headed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara is completed.

"I fell down and he started kicking me. He punched me in the face that left my eyes and nose swallen. After that I lost consciousness. By then Tukaram, Raghumurty, Ramappa and Tanveer Sait, all legislators, rescued me. If not for them, I wouldn't have been alive today. When I gained conscious I found myself at the Apollo hospital. I demand legal action against JN Ganesh and adequate protection for my family," his complaint added.

The Congress, which had driven 76 of the party's 80 legislators in the Karnataka Assembly to the Eagleton resort to thwart what they describe as the BJP's attempt to poach Congressmen, has since given multiple versions of why Anand Singh had to be rushed to the hospital, including chest pain and a fall.

The Kampali legislator has admitted that there was a fight, but added that it did not quite go the way it is believed so far.

"I, Anand Singh and Bheema Naik had a confrontation. We did not beat each other up. The quarrel snowballed. He (Anand Singh) slipped and suffered a few injuries," Mr Ganesh claimed. He refused to answer when asked if he had hit Anand Singh.

Mr Ganesh has apologised to Anand Singh's family, but maintained that he never hit Anand Singh.

"I would like to apologise to their family (Anand Singh) if they're hurt. Whatever the media is reporting is false," Mr Ganesh said in his apology, reported news agency ANI.