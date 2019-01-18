Amid Rebellion, Congress Moves Karnataka Lawmakers To Bengaluru Resort

76 Congress lawmakers were bundled up in a bus and driven to the Eagleton resort

After the BJP's Gurgaon retreat, it is the turn of Karnataka's Congress lawmakers for a staycation, at a Bengaluru resort. The same where they were sequestered just seven months ago, when the elections threw up a hung verdict and lawmakers were flying between rival parties.

Four Congress lawmakers were AWOL today as the party held a meeting for a headcount of its members amid what it suspects is a BJP strategy to topple the Janata Dal Secular-Congress government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The 76 Congress lawmakers who did show up were rewarded with an instant "holiday package". They were all bundled up in a bus and driven to the Eagleton resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

"All MLAs wanted to show unity, they wanted to send a message. We are sure of our numbers. Everybody is there except three," said DK Shivakumar, the Congress's troubleshooter, the man credited with guarding the flock against "poaching" attempts.



"We are against resort politics," he sought to clarify.

Action will be taken against the "missing" lawmakers; Umesh Jadhav, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli are believed to be at a Mumbai hotel and B Nagendra, the fourth absentee, told reporters he had a court hearing.

Umesh Jadhav, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Nagendra have been seething since they were dropped as ministers.

"I will send notice to the absentees and seek an explanation. Then I will speak to the high command," said former chief minister Siddaramaiah, the leader of the Congress legislature party.

Well after the meeting began, Umesh Jadhav sent a note saying he was unwell and couldn't travel. B Nagendra told journalists that he had a court hearing.

Earlier this week, 104 BJP lawmakers checked into a resort in Gurgaon near Delhi amid speculation that the Karnataka coalition was on the verge of collapse. The buzz intensified after two independent lawmakers withdrew support from the Kumaraswamy-led government.

The Congress repeatedly called it a redux of "Operation Lotus (the BJP's election symbol)" - the name given for a past BJP attempt to lure away rival lawmakers.

After the return of two lawmakers, the ruling coalition leaders said the BJP had aborted its coup attempt.

The JDS-Congress alliance has 118 lawmakers in the 224-member Karnataka assembly where the majority mark is 113.