"Chief Minister Chair Out Of Stock": BJP's New Dig At DK Shivakumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a new dig at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar amid a leadership tussle in the Congress government in the state.

The BJP's Karnataka unit posted an AI-generated clip on its official X account, showing Shivakumar, whose camp is pushing hard for his elevation as the Chief Minister in light of a rumoured power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, buying a "chief minister chair" online.

However, when Shivakumar, the state's Congress chief, tries to add the chair to the cart, it shows an "out of stock" message.

"DK Shivakumar right now," the BJP captioned the video.

There has been speculation about a change in leadership in Karnataka as the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term this month, a development referred to by some as the "November revolution". Supporters of Shivakumar have demanded that he should become the next Chief Minister.

There was tough competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the Karnataka assembly election results were announced in 2023. The Congress had then convinced Shivakumar to take up the Deputy Chief Minister post.

Some reports at the time, however, claimed that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar would take the helm from Siddaramaiah after two-and-a-half years. Those reports were vehemently rejected by the two leaders and other party members.

Siddaramaiah recently said he would continue in office for the full five-year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision.

The BJP, on the other hand, has stepped up its attack on Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah amid the alleged power struggle in Congress. It has been posting AI videos on X, taking a jibe at the two Congress leaders.

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar On Alleged Power Tussle

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday put the onus on the party high command to put a "full stop to the confusion".

Responding to a question about legislators backing Shivakumar travelling to Delhi, Siddaramaiah said, "Let them go. MLAs have freedom. Let's see what opinion they give. Ultimately, the high command has to make the decision. We will abide by what the high command says."

Asked about a section of legislators appealing to the high command to put the matter to rest, he said, "Whatever they (legislators) want to say, let them say to the high command. Ultimately, to put a full stop to this confusion, the high command has to take the decision."

DK Shivakumar said he doesn't want to speak on the matter in public, as there was a "secret deal" between "5-6 of us" in the party and that he believes in his conscience.

"I don't know. I have not asked to make me the CM (chief minister). It is a secret deal between five and six of us. I don't want to speak publicly on this. I believe in my conscience. We should work with our conscience. I don't want to cause embarrassment to the party in any way and weaken it. If the party is there, we are there. If karyakartas are there, we are there," he told reporters in response to a question about whether him becoming the chief minister would be finally settled.

On Siddaramaiah saying that he will be presenting the next budget too, Shivakumar said, "I'm very happy. He had served as opposition leader in the past. He has also worked and built the party. We should all work together with the target of 2028 (assembly polls) and target 2029 (Lok Sabha election)."