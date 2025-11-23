Video: BJP Mocks Congress Over Karnataka Tussle With Parrot Fortune-Telling Act

BJP workers in Karnataka have adopted a satirical approach to mock the Congress government over the power-sharing tussle in the state. In Mandya, they used a traditional parrot fortune-telling act to target Chief Minister Siddaramiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over their tug-of-war.

A video showed some BJP workers asking the fortune-teller's parrot to predict whether the state would fare better if Siddaramaiah continued to be Chief Minister or if Shivakumar took over. The parrot picked a card depicting chambu, a small metal vessel used to store water.

The bird next chose a card showing flowers when asked if Shivakumar would become the next chief minister.

The BJP used the act to launch an attack on the ruling Congress in the state. The party workers said that the Congress government had given the people an empty chambu and placed flowers on their ears, implying that the public had been fooled.

Meanwhile, in Bagalkote, Shivakumar's supporters performed a special puja at a temple for their leader. The deputy chief minister's photo was placed before the deity, and the prayers were led by the district unit chief.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's supporters had been engaged in a tug-of-war over the chief minister's post, in the backdrop of a rumoured power-sharing agreement between the two Congress leaders.

Siddaramaiah has stressed that he will complete his term despite repeated flare-ups from the DKS camp for a leadership change.