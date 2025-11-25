"There Is Confusion": Siddaramaiah Admits Amid Karnataka Leadership Crisis

In what is being seen as one of his strongest public acknowledgements of the leadership tussle with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted there is indeed "confusion" within the ruling Congress and that only the party high command can bring clarity.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said: "Let them go. MLAs have the freedom to go to Delhi. Let's see what their opinion is. Ultimately, it's the high command that decides. Let them say what they want. Ultimately, to put a full stop to this confusion, the high command has to take a decision."

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid a wave of Congress legislators and DK Shivakumar supporters heading to Delhi, reportedly to express dissatisfaction and lobby for cabinet positions or leadership changes.

DKS' surprise meeting with Kharge

Earlier today DKS surprised many when he walked straight into Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's car as the latter was leaving for the airport. The two leaders held a detailed discussion during the drive.

Later, speaking in Kanakapura, Shivakumar refused to be drawn into public debate on the leadership issue, saying it was a matter restricted to a handful of senior leaders. "I haven't asked for anything. The matter of leadership is between about five or six of us, and I'm not going to discuss this publicly," he said.

"I believe in my inner consciousness. I don't want to embarrass the party or make it seem weak. We are there because of the party and the workers."

Shivakumar also endorsed Siddaramaiah's statement that he would present the next budget, saying he was "happy" with that and acknowledged the Chief Minister's contribution to building the party in Karnataka.

"Our aim together should be 2028 and 2029," he added, hinting at unity ahead of the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

On MLAs travelling to Delhi

Asked about MLAs making their way to the capital, DKS distanced himself from the developments. "The MLAs must have gone to Delhi in the hope of becoming ministers. I haven't called them or spoken to them. I haven't even asked them why they went," he said.

High command under pressure to act

With the Chief Minister acknowledging internal confusion and the state party chief implying central intervention is inevitable, pressure is mounting on the Congress high command to make its position clear.

The flurry of political activity, MLAs camping in Delhi, top leaders' closed-door meetings, and contradicting public statements has only added to the drama.

Whether the high command will step in soon remains to be seen, but for now, the Congress government finds itself navigating a delicate balance between stability and internal ambition.