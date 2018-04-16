Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress Has 5 Parent-Child Combos Contesting Karnataka Congress list of candidates has four fathers and sons and one father and daughter being given tickets

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son to contest from his old seat of Varuna Bengaluru: Family ties. Indian politics is often about family bonding and the



On that list, no fewer than 5 parent-child duos have been given tickets.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has moved to Chamundeshwari, keeping the ticket of his old seat of Varuna, for his son Yatheendra, who has been busy working with his father's social media campaign team in this election.



Home Minister, Ramalinga Reddy is joined on the candidate list by his daughter, Sowmya Reddy, who has been given the ticket for Jayanagar in south Bengaluru. Sowmya has been a social worker with a special focus on animal welfare.



Law Minister, TB Jayachandra will not be the sole party campaigner. His son, Santhosh, is contesting from Chikanayakanahalli.



Former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa and his son, current minister SS Mallikarjun, are both candidates from Davanagere South and North respectively.



Real estate millionaire and housing minister M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna, are both contesting from Bengaluru for a place in Vidhana Soudha. Priya Krishna had been working in the family real estate business.



The Congress' DK Shivakumar, whose brother is a Member of Parliament, defended the family connections. "These candidates have been a part of the various constituencies and they have been taking care of their constituencies and are well versed in it. A few constituencies have been under the existing leaders...the main intention of the Congress party is to win the seats from the opposition party," Mr Shivakumar told NDTV.





Sadananda Gowda of the BJP was critical. He said, "Congress has had a legacy of using their family members for their political aspirations. This habit of Congress has been followed since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru.



"Of course, even in other parties, the relatives of politicians have been provided with opportunities to participate. But this is not followed as a habit, like Congress. Sometimes, the parties are forced to encourage family members owing to various requirements," Mr Gowda said.



But even the BJP has given tickets to relatives of senior leaders. "Yes, I do consider this. In certain places, the citizens of the constituency look out for strong leaders, who may be the sons of politicians. And the party may also feel that there are better chances of winning in a particular constituency, if a candidate with a political affiliation is contesting, as they may have the support of the public. This compulsion leads us to choose sons of politicians as candidates."



In addition to these, Mallikarjun Kharge's son, IT minister Priyank Kharge is a candidate; as is Roopa Shashikar, the daughter of MP representing Kolar, KH Muniyappa.



Indian politics has a lot to do with keeping it in the family. And the Congress list of candidates for Karnataka is no exception, with no less than four fathers and sons and one father and daughter being given tickets. Not that the BJP or Janata Dal Secular is averse to giving relatives of senior leaders tickets. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda of the JD(S) told NDTV that two members of his family would be given tickets.



It's all about family ties.



