Watch: Congress Workers Upset Over Ticket Distribution Vandalize Party Office In Karnataka Upset over distribution of tickets, alleged Congress workers vandalize part office in Karnataka

34 Shares EMAIL PRINT Alleged Congress workers vandalize party office in Mandya, Karnataka Karnataka: Congress workers in Karnataka vandalized the party office in Mandya, on Monday, protesting the distribution of tickets ahead of the assembly elections.



A video recorded by news agency ANI, showed alleged Congress workers go on a rampage, flinging and breaking furniture, throwing papers and pulling out posters in the party office. Several local Congress workers in the state are reportedly upset over distribution of tickets for the assembly elections. #WATCH Congress workers vandalised party's office in #Mandya protesting over the distribution of tickets of #KarnatakaAssemblyElectionspic.twitter.com/Bj4qdJW6m4 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018 The



There has been no comments from the



With less than a month to go before the polls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to make at least three visits to the state, to intensify the party's campaign, as it seeks to retain power there, sources in the Congress say. Sources also said Mr Gandhi is likely to visit those parts of Karnataka, which he could not cover during the Jana Aashirwada Yatre earlier in March.





"All his rallies and meetings till now have received a good response. There is a feeling among Karnataka workers that he should cover more areas in the four regions of the state to ensure our victory," a party leader told news agency PTI. Mr Gandhi's visit will also ensure that workers remain upbeat till the elections date, the leader added.



Mr Gandhi has completed six rounds of campaigning in the state with the last one on April 7 and 8. Karnataka will see a three-corner contest between the Congress, BJP and the HD Deve Gowda-led JD (S). The



Congress workers in Karnataka vandalized the party office in Mandya, on Monday, protesting the distribution of tickets ahead of the assembly elections.A video recorded by news agency ANI, showed alleged Congress workers go on a rampage, flinging and breaking furniture, throwing papers and pulling out posters in the party office. Several local Congress workers in the state are reportedly upset over distribution of tickets for the assembly elections.The Congress party yesterday, released its first list of 218 candidates for the assembly elections. The party's chief ministerial candidate, Siddaramaiah, will contest from the Chamundeshwari constituency, while his Yatheendra will contest from Varuna constituency. The present home minister of the state, R Ramalinga Reddy will contest from BTM Layout, while his daughter Sowmya Reddy will make her political debut from Jayanagar. The party is yet to release list of candidates for five seats.There has been no comments from the state Congress leadership after the video surfaced today, showing alleged supporters ransacking the party office.With less than a month to go before the polls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to make at least three visits to the state, to intensify the party's campaign, as it seeks to retain power there, sources in the Congress say. Sources also said Mr Gandhi is likely to visit those parts of Karnataka, which he could not cover during the Jana Aashirwada Yatre earlier in March.Sources say Rahul Gandhi likely to intensify campaign in Karnataka "All his rallies and meetings till now have received a good response. There is a feeling among Karnataka workers that he should cover more areas in the four regions of the state to ensure our victory," a party leader told news agency PTI. Mr Gandhi's visit will also ensure that workers remain upbeat till the elections date, the leader added.Mr Gandhi has completed six rounds of campaigning in the state with the last one on April 7 and 8. Karnataka will see a three-corner contest between the Congress, BJP and the HD Deve Gowda-led JD (S). The Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 , to elect its lawmakers for the 225-member assembly. The results of the single phase elections will be out on May 15. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter