Congress Names Candidates For Karnataka Polls, Siddaramaiah Changes His Seat

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka elections 2018: Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru Bengaluru: The Congress today released its list of candidates in the high-stakes elections in Karnataka next month. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been contesting from the Varuna constituency since 2008, will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru this elections. The chief minister was in Delhi this weekend to finalise the names.



Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yatheendra is set to contest from the Varuna constituency.



The BJP has already announced its first list of candidates for the elections. The party's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura assembly constituency.



Veteran state BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and KS Eswarappa will contest from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shimoga Assembly seats, respectively.



The elections to the 225-seat assembly in Karnataka are scheduled for May 12. Counting of votes will take place three days later.









