Fake List Of Congress Candidates For Karnataka Polls In Circulation: Siddaramaiah The Karnataka chief minister was in the national capital to attend the party's steering committee meeting to screen the candidates for the state polls.

Share EMAIL PRINT Siddaramaiah said the fake list has been circulated to create confusion among the masses. (File photo) New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said the Congress party had not yet finalised the list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls and that a "fake" list was in circulation to create confusion.



"I am told that a list of Congress candidates for Karnataka election is under circulation. The AICC has not approved the list of candidates yet. The list under circulation is fake," he said in a tweet.



The senior Congress leader said the fake list has been circulated to create confusion among the masses.



"Please don't patronise products of the #FakeNews factory," he said.



The Karnataka chief minister was in the national capital to attend the party's steering committee meeting to screen the candidates for the state polls.



Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara, state in-charge K C Venugopal and senior leader Madhusudan Mistry among others were present in the meeting.



According to sources, the deliberations could continue for the next two days and a list for 224 constituencies would be placed before the central election committee for the final approval on April 13.



After the steering committee meeting, Siddaramaiah left for Bengaluru and is likely to visit the national capital again on Friday to finalise the list.



The BJP has already announced its first list of candidates for the Karnataka polls to be held on May 12.



