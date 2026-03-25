"I Have Non-Veg On Shivratri": Siddaramaiah Counters Budget Timing Charge

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that he sticks to a non-vegetarian diet even on Shivratri and Ugadi, festivals when a large population in the country switches to vegetarian food as per religious beliefs.

The chief minister asserted that he does not believe in auspicious timings or religious dietary restrictions, in comments that followed the opposition's accusation that he selectively adhered to such practices during this year's budget presentation.

Replying to criticism during the ongoing budget session in the assembly, the chief minister said he has consistently rejected beliefs surrounding Rahu Kaala, Gulika Kaala, and Yamaganda Kaala, maintaining that governance decisions should not be guided by superstition.

"I've presented many budgets in the past during Rahu Kaala. This time, my family members and officers requested that I avoid it, and I respected their wishes, as I believe in democracy. Personally, I've never been concerned about Rahu Kaala or other such timings, nor do I believe in superstitions surrounding eclipses," he said.

The chief minister went a step further, addressing cultural practices linked to festivals, stating that he does not follow dietary restrictions observed by many.

"On festivals like Ugadi and Shivaratri, many people avoid non-vegetarian food, but I have non-vegetarian food even on those days. There's nothing wrong with it. For me, every day is the same. We simply designate certain days as festivals," Siddaramaiah remarked.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition R Ashok had questioned the Chief Minister's decision to avoid "inauspicious" timings while presenting the 2026 budget. Siddaramaiah's move reflected political uncertainty, he had alleged.

"Whether or not you followed auspicious timings in the past, this time you did because you were worried about whether you would present the next budget," Ashok jabbed.

Siddaramaiah, who recently presented his record 17th budget, also used the opportunity to defend his government's fiscal management, rejecting allegations that the state is running on excessive debt.

"The criticism that the government is running on borrowed money is incorrect. We have borrowed Rs 1.32 lakh crore, and the total budget is Rs 4.48 lakh crore. How can it be called a debt budget? Borrowing is essential for social welfare and development, and we have stayed within prescribed limits," he said.

He noted that Karnataka's total outstanding debt currently stands at Rs 8.24 lakh crore, reiterating that borrowing is a standard practice for governments globally.

The Chief Minister also blamed the Union government for the state's inability to present a revenue surplus budget. He said Karnataka had aimed for a surplus in 2026-27 but fell short due to policy decisions by the Centre.

"State GST growth was 10%, but after the Centre reduced GST rates, it dropped to 4%. Seven states have opposed this policy and demanded compensation. The Centre's non-cooperation has affected our fiscal position," he added.