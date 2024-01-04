Karan Adani Elevated As Managing Director Of Adani Ports And SEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is India's largest ports and logistics company.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, India's largest ports and logistics company, has elevated CEO Karan Adani to the role of Managing Director.

The position was held by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, who has now been re-designated as Executive Chairman of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), which is one of the fastest-growing integrated transport utilities in the world.

Under Karan Adani as CEO, APSEZ experienced a period of remarkable growth, contributing significantly to the nation's infrastructure development. Beginning his career with the Adani Group at the Mundra Port in 2009, Mr Adani took over as CEO in 2016, after which the APSEZ portfolio expanded rapidly. Four ports and terminals were added in India, one in Sri Lanka and another in Israel.

Following a series of strategic expansions and partnerships, APSEZ has become India's fastest-growing and largest private sector port developer and operator, with 14 ports along India's coastline and two outside the country. Along with its subsidiary, Adani Logistics Ltd, APSEZ is also the largest and most diversified private rail operator in India, with a considerable share in both the logistics and the harbour and dredging business.

APSEZ's board has also approved the appointment of Ashwani Gupta, former global Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motors, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr Ashwani Gupta as the new CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd," said Karan Adani.

"His appointment is a strategic move to strengthen our global leadership position in the port sector. We are confident that his expertise, leadership skills and global exposure will drive exceptional growth and foster new international partnerships aligned with the Adani Group's vision for expansion and innovation," he added.

Mr Gupta has a notable track record in fostering key partnerships worldwide and brings nearly three decades of experience across the automotive, retail and manufacturing sectors. A globally recognised leader who has led customer solutions through electrification, autonomous driving and digital transformation technologies, he has been at the forefront of industry sustainability, innovation and change, focusing on energy transition and customer-centricity.

Integrated Transport Utility

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate.

It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 7 ports and terminals on the east coast of India (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry). Together, these represent 26% of the country's total port volumes.

The company is also developing a transhipment port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and operates the Haifa Port in Israel.