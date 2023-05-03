PM Modi's Remark Congress Divides Society Sounds 'Unreal': Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal cited the censor board's clearance to 'The Kerala Story'.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the Congress follows divisive politics sounds "unreal", as he cited the censor board's clearance to 'The Kerala Story' despite the film allegedly "demonising an entire community." Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka on Tuesday, PM Modi had said the people of Karnataka have to beware of both Congress and the JD(S).

They are two separate parties only for show, but they are one by their heart and deeds. Both are dynastic, both promote corruption, and both do politics to divide the society, he had said.

Reacting to the remarks, Mr Sibal said in a tweet, "The Kerala Story – Cleared by the Censor Board, spreads venom and demonises an entire community and the PM in Karnataka says Congress follows 'politics of dividing society'. Sounds unreal!" 'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5. Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film claims to be "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala.

According to the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that the women converted, got radicalised, and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

Mr Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

