Kanjhawala, Shraddha Walkar Cases Point To Police 'Lacuna' : Lt Governor

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said today that the recent Kanjhawla hit-and-drag incident and the Shraddha Walkar murder case exhibit a "glaring lacunae" in policing at the field level and urged the senior officers of the force to rectify it.

Addressing the DCP conference at the Delhi Police headquarters, Mr Saxena also flagged multiple other issues, including corruption, high-handedness of the police and investigation loopholes.

He urged the force to "ensure proactive pre-emptive measures to ensure safety and security at all levels" in view of the forthcoming G-20 Summit.

The Delhi Police has received a lot of criticism over the Kanjhawala incident, in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed post-midnight on January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 13 km.

So far, seven people have been arrested in the case. Eleven police personnel, who were on PCR and picket duty on the route, were also suspended.

He also cited the data from the National Crime Records Bureau and said it shows Delhi stands at the third place in terms of violent crimes per lakh population.

It is the second across the country in terms of crimes against women, "despite the fact that we have police strength of about 81,000 available in Delhi," he said.

"The recent incident of a girl being murdered and chopped into multiple pieces and thrown across Delhi, which came to light months after commission of the crime. That a girl being hit and then dragged by a car, on New Year's eve when police patrolling and check points are supposed to be strengthened multifold.

"Death of ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena while preventing an incident of chain snatching and open firing at a traffic intersection during evening rush hours resulting in death of two innocent persons, among others, somehow exhibit glaring lacuna in policing at the field level and the DCPs need to look into it with the aim of rectifying the same with immediate effect," Mr Saxena said.

Mr Saxena also stressed that the most effective bulwark against crime is visible policing, and advised the personnel to be present on the roads and the streets on a 24x7x365 basis.

"While this helps prevent crime by deterring criminals on one hand, it also helps generate confidence among people and ensures their proactive participation in law enforcement.

"I must say that any laxity in this regard proves to be catastrophic as the recent unfortunate incident in Kanjhawala showed, and will not be tolerated," he added.