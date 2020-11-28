Law Should Be Equal For All: Sanjay Raut On High Court Ruling

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the law should be equal for all.

Reacting to the Bombay High Court's ruling that the demolition carried out by the Mumbai civic body at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow was illegal, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said the law should be equal for all.

The High Court, in its order, has also taken Mr Raut to task for his tirade against Mr Ranaut.

"How can it be illegal action if the construction (at Ranaut's bungalow) is illegal as per the BMC's findings?" Mr Raut, who is the Sena's chief spokesperson, asked.

"I still respect the court's decision. The law should be equal for all," he added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolition of alleged unauthorized construction at Ms Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow on September 9 following a controversy over her tweet comparing Mumbai to Pak-occupied-Kashmir.

Commenting on Mr Raut's role, the court said the Sena leader "without being bothered that the rule of law should always prevail, was determined to teach a lesson to the Petitioner (Ranaut)". "Such conduct does not befit a leader like Shri Raut, who is also a Parliamentarian," it said.