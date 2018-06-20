Kamal Haasan Meets Rahul Gandhi, Discusses Politics In Tamil Nadu

"We did discuss politics but not the way you think," he told reporters after the meeting which he initially described as a coutesy call.
Mr Haasan denied that the two discussed the possibility of alliance in Tamil Nadu during the meet.
CommentsOn his part, Mr Gandhi tweeted about the meeting: "Enjoyed meeting kamalhaasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties including the political situation in Tamil Nadu."
Earlier in the day, Mr Haasan met officials in the Election Commission about the registration of his party and expressed confidence the process would be over in seven to 10 days.