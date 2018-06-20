Kamal Haasan Meets Rahul Gandhi, Discusses Politics In Tamil Nadu Kamal Haasan denied that the two discussed the possibility of alliance in Tamil Nadu during the meet.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kamal Haasan described the meeting with Rahul Gandhi as a coutesy call. New Delhi: On a day-long trip to the capital, actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu, where he has floated a new political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.



"We did discuss politics but not the way you think," he told reporters after the meeting which he initially described as a coutesy call.



Mr Haasan denied that the two discussed the possibility of alliance in Tamil Nadu during the meet.



On his part, Mr Gandhi tweeted about the meeting: "Enjoyed meeting kamalhaasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties including the political situation in Tamil Nadu."



Earlier in the day, Mr Haasan met officials in the Election Commission about the registration of his party and expressed confidence the process would be over in seven to 10 days.



On a day-long trip to the capital, actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu, where he has floated a new political party Makkal Needhi Maiam."We did discuss politics but not the way you think," he told reporters after the meeting which he initially described as a coutesy call.Mr Haasan denied that the two discussed the possibility of alliance in Tamil Nadu during the meet. On his part, Mr Gandhi tweeted about the meeting: "Enjoyed meeting kamalhaasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties including the political situation in Tamil Nadu."Earlier in the day, Mr Haasan met officials in the Election Commission about the registration of his party and expressed confidence the process would be over in seven to 10 days. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter