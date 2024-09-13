When Kamal Haasan Revealed How <i>Padosan</i> Changed His Opinion On Hindi Films

The 1968 classic Padosan, starring Saira Banu, Sunil Dutt, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar, Om Prakash, Mukri and Keshto Mukherjee, among others, remains one of Hindi cinema's most iconic comedies. The film has been re-released in theatres on Friday (September 13). Kamal Haasan once shared an interesting anecdote about how his relationship with Hindi films, particularly Padosan, began. He recalled that for many years, Hindi films were not screened in Chennai due to the strong opposition to the imposition of the language on Tamilians. He and others attended a screening of Padosan with the intention of protesting, having been told that the film mocked South Indians. However, much to their surprise, they left the theatre as fans, particularly of Mehmood, whose portrayal in the film won them over. Years later, when Kamal met Mehmood, he recounted this experience, which marked the beginning of his renewed interest in Hindi cinema.

The veteran actor said, "Hindi films never played in Chennai for many years because of the agitation against force-feeding the language to Tamilians. When I went to see Padosan, I went to protest against it - we had been told it was a film where South Indians were made fun of. We went in to agitate, and came out smiling, as fans of Mehmood saab, imitating him. I told Mehmood saab this story many years later when I met him. And that's how I started watching Hindi films again."

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the film Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 continues the narrative of Senapathy, a character portrayed by Kamal Haasan, who returns to India to combat corruption after being summoned by a group of young activists. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 also starred Siddharth, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu in key roles.