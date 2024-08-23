Saira Banu Recalls The Most "Precious Gift" She Received From Dilip Kumar

Happy Birthday, Saira Banu. The veteran actress celebrates her 80th birthday today (August 23). On the special day, Saira Banu is missing her late husband, cinema legend Dilip Kumar. In an interaction with the news agency, IANS, Saira Banu recalled a “precious gift” she received from Dilip Kumar which created a lasting memory in her life. “The most precious gift I've ever received? A heartfelt compliment from Dilip Kumar that changed my life forever” revealed the Padosan alum. Remembering the magical evening on her 22nd birthday in 1966, Saira Banu shared how Dilip Kumar flew from Madras to surprise her. “Dilip Kumar walked in, held my hand, and said, ‘My, you have grown up into a beautiful girl.' Time stood still. Little did I know, it was the start of our beautiful love story,” she said.

Saira Banu added, “On August 23rd, 1966, we celebrated my birthday and the housewarming of our new home, thoughtfully chosen and built near Dilip Sahib's house. Among many options, we selected this location to be close to him, unknowingly paving the way for our future together.”

Saira Banu said that she has been “fortunate to experience the many facets of the incredible” Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu added that she is missing Dilip Kumar a little extra on her birthday. “Today, as I celebrate another birthday, I'm overwhelmed with love and gratitude from kind-hearted people who have showered me with affection. Yet, amidst the joy, my heart yearns for the one person who made every day feel like a celebration - Dilip Sahib. I wish he was here to hold my hand, smile at me, and make this day unforgettable,” she said.

Saira Banu said that she has been “grateful for our time together and cherish the memories we created. This birthday, I look forward to reliving them forever by sharing stories of my beloved with you all through my Instagram page.”

Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021. He was 98.