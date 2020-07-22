Atomic Power Plant In Gujarat Achieves Criticality, PM Modi Congratulates Scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated nuclear scientists as Gujarat's Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign.

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."
 

