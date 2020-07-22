Atomic Power Plant In Gujarat Achieves Criticality, PM Modi Congratulates Scientists

PM Modi congratulated nuclear scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power plant for reaching criticality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated nuclear scientists as Gujarat's Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the 'Make in India' campaign.

The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

"Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."



